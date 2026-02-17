Konnor Ralph of Helena places 5th inbig air finals at Olympics

BILLINGS — Helena's Konnor Ralph was in medal contention Monday during the men's freeski big air finals at the Milan Cortina Olympics in Livigno, Italy.

Ralph placed fifth overall with a cumulative three-round score of 178.00. His last run proved to be his best trick, earning a 91.50 score from the judges. His opening run received an 86.50 from the judges. His second trick only earned 16.75 after he failed to land.

The gold medal went to Tormod Frostad of Norway, who scored a remarkable 98.50 score on his final jump to vault into the top spot with a total of 195.50.

Frostad leapfrogged American Mac Forehand, who had pushed into the No.1 position following a 98.25 score on his final jump, but he finished with the silver medal with 193.25 overall.

Matej Svancer won the bronze with a cumulative score 191.25. His final run produced a 96.00-point score.

Team USA's Troy Podmilsak placed fourth ahead of Ralph, scoring 184.50 on his three jumps.

The 23-year-old Ralph, competing in his first Olympic Games, placed ninth in the finals of the men's freeski slopestyle last Tuesday. Ralph advanced to the final by placing 10th in the qualifying round.