Motorcyclist who died in a Missoula traffic accident has been identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Monday in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff-Coroner TJ McDermott says Gerald R. Nichols, 68 years old, succumbed to his injuries following the crash that happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. in 900 block of Southwest Higgins Avenue.

Nichols was taken to a Missoula hospital where he later passed away due to injuries he sustained in the accident, which involved the motorcycle and an SUV.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh said earlier on Tuesday that the driver of the SUV - who's been identified at this point as an 18-year-old female - is participating in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Eric Weber at 406-552-6283, or Detective Bob Franke at 406-552-6707.

