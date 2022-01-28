MSU plans to hire Willie Garza as defensive coordinator

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program is expected to announce the hiring of Willie Mack Garza as its defensive coordinator on Friday, a source close to MSU confirmed with MTN Sports.

Garza will replace Freddie Banks, who left the Bobcats for the same job at Colorado State.

Garza is currently a safeties coach at McNeese State. Garza will reunite with head coach Brent Vigen after the two spent time on the coaching staffs at Wyoming and North Dakota State. Garza coached safeties at Wyoming in 2019, when Vigen was an associate head coach for the Cowboys. The two also coached at NDSU in the mid-2000s as the Bison transitioned from Division II to Division I.

Ironically, Garza will make his Bobcat debut against McNeese State during the Gold Rush game to open the 2022 season on Sep. 23.