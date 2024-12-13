Tax credit program allows state tax payments to be directed to the public school system

Montana taxpayers have the option to participate in a dollar-for-dollar tax credit program to direct their state taxes to the public school system.

Last year, $5 million was available for collection to public school districts statewide, and Great Falls Public Schools collected their limit of one million dollars in 2024. Statewide, $6 million is available in 2025 to provide funding to school districts for innovative educational programs through tax credits. Great Falls Public Schools is eligible to raise $2.4 million.

“They can pay their tax dollars directly to the school versus the state of Montana, and that's a good deal for our school”, says Brian Patrick, Director of Business Operations for Great Falls Public Schools. The funding from the innovative tax credits will go toward academic field trips, a new STEM learning center at Great Falls High School, and funding a mental health program for student athletes.

An individual or business can donate up to $200,000 per year, that will be added as a dollar for dollar tax credit on their Montana State tax bill. The deadline to donate is January 15th, which is when the district will input the information to the Department of Revenue. The district will only accept donations approved by the Department of Revenue.

Patrick says, “This is a program that's statewide. All the money that's available, every school district in the state can access it, and it's a first come, first serve basis. As soon as we enter the data, it's amazing, in about the first 10 minutes, most of the money has been claimed by the state”.



While the money is claimed by districts quickly, no district can claim more than 20% of the total, which means each district is eligible for $1.2 million in contributions for 2025.

While previously categorized as a single, K-12 district in 2024, Great Falls Public Schools has clarified that it includes two districts, an elementary school district and a high school district. This doubles the amount Great Falls Public Schools can claim, bringing their total eligibility up to $2.4 million in contributions for 2025.

Great Falls Public Schools strongly suggests consulting your financial advisor before signing up for the program, and to contact your local school district with any questions.

A check will need to be provided to the district office along with an information form that can be found here.

If you want to donate to Great Falls Public Schools, contact Brian Patrick, 406-268-6050 or brian_patrick@gfps.k12.mt.us.