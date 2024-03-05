Aneesa Coomer joined the KRTV News Team in February of 2024 as a Multimedia Journalist. She was a military brat, growing up overseas in Ramstein, Germany. In 2023, Aneesa graduated from Chapman University in Orange, California with a bachelor’s degree in Creative Producing. In her free time, Aneesa likes staying creative with crafts and DIY projects, such as making her own leather-bound journals or bringing new life to old furniture. You can contact Aneesa with story ideas at Aneesa.Coomer@krtv.com



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | YouTube | Twitter

