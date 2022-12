Posted at 12:56 PM, Dec 09, 2022

MTN Brewery Pass Restrictions:

Must be 21 years or older

Growler is not included

Valid for 1 growler fill at each brewery

Growler fill can be used for non-alcholic beverages

Last Best Place Brewing: Does not apply to select seasonal rotators

Meadowlark Brewery: Separate punch for Sydney location and Billings location

Zesty Beverages: 4-pack of Kombucha in lieu of growler

Sacred Waters Brewing Co: $18-$24 with glass growler & $12-$18 without a glass growler

Philipsburg Brewing Company: $10 growler fill

