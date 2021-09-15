Watch

NAIA volleyball rankings: Providence stays put at No. 10, Montana Tech up to No. 15

Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 15, 2021
The University of Providence volleyball team stayed put at No. 10 in the second edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll that was released on Wednesday.

The No. 10 ranking is the highest in school history for UP. The Argos (9-2) come off a road trip in Arizona, where the team went 2-1 this past weekend. The Argos lost their first match to No. 11 Bellevue, before defeating No. 20 Ottawa University Arizona and Embry-Riddle, who is receiving votes in the national poll.

Montana Tech (9-2) rose from No. 17 to No. 15, despite having not played since Sept. 4.

Carroll College (7-5) received votes in the poll.

All Frontier Conference teams return to action at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Havre starting on Friday, Sept. 17.

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
13Midland (Neb.) [20]14-0591
22Jamestown (N.D.)11-0565
39Viterbo (Wis.)16-1558
41Missouri Baptist [1]9-2535
55Dordt (Iowa)10-1510
64Park (Mo.)7-2490
77Corban (Ore.)10-0487
813Marian (Ind.)12-0441
98Northwestern (Iowa)8-2427
1010Providence (Mont.)9-2420
1112Bellevue (Neb.)7-2409
1211Central Methodist (Mo.)9-2372
1320Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)9-2354
1414Eastern Oregon8-4352
1517Montana Tech9-2321
1616Indiana Wesleyan6-1319
1723College of Saint Mary (Neb.)14-2277
18NRLife (Ga.)15-1232
196Concordia (Neb.)6-5231
20NROttawa (Ariz.)8-1216
20NRColumbia (Mo.)12-4216
2225Bethel (Ind.)14-2206
2319Oklahoma City5-4157
2421Grand View (Iowa)4-8143
2515Westmont (Calif.)8-5113

Dropped from the Poll: Ottawa (Kan.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Southern Oregon

Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 92, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 90, Ottawa (Kan.) 74, Texas Wesleyan 47, Taylor (Ind.) 37, Madonna (Mich.) 37, Bushnell (Ore.) 37, Carroll (Mont.) 30, Evangel (Mo.) 18, Life Pacific (Calif.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 4, Oregon Tech 3

