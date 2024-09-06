Fort Benton Art Walk aims to support fine arts in education

FORT BENTON — The second annual Fort Benton Art Walk will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2024, featuring an array of hand-crafted items from jewelry to carved antlers, and a chance to support the Celebrating Arts in Education Fund.

The event is organized by the Choteau County Fine Arts Council, started last year to provide higher education assistance to students pursuing fine arts. They started art clubs at the Fort Benton Middle and High schools, and take on community projects like murals and family paint nights.

Chouteau County Fine Arts Council president Juli Robertson says she realized there was a glaring lack of support for fine arts in the area.

She says, “It just broke our hearts that we weren't lifting up that population of students. We also discovered that we have a couple schools in our county that don't have art education in their high school, middle school. And art education reduces suicide rates, it lowers depression. Kids who are involved in the arts are more likely to take higher levels of math, English and science, and more likely to graduate."

Donations and proceeds from raffle tickets, silent auction, and 50/50 drawing will go toward supporting the Fine Arts Council and their programs.

With more than 30 vendors, live music, and food trucks, the Art Walk also aims to bring in tourists to the Fort Benton area. During last year's art walk, numerous businesses and restaurants reported a higher volume of visitors.



The event is also an opportunity for young artists to showcase their work, like Fort Benton High School senior Hanna Bach.

With plans to attend college for fine arts or studio arts, Bach explains, “Julie and the Fine Arts Council have really just given me so many opportunities that I wouldn't have been able to get otherwise. I'm here, I'm at the Artwalk, Julie has helped me set up stuff for a summer celebration where I've also sold art."

Bach also had a booth selling prints and original work at last year’s event.

She noted, “I think it's important to see like all different kinds of art. Like, obviously I'm a painter, but I think it's really cool to see, like, all the jams and food and the woodworking. I think it's cool to see oil painting. All of this is acrylic, I don't do much oil. I think it's cool to see like all the different kinds of crafts”.

If you’re interested in having a booth and showcasing your craft at the Fort Benton Art Walk last minute, contact the Chouteau County Fine Arts Council at ChoCo.FineArts@gmail.com.

‘Take a walk on the art side’ at the Art Walk Saturday, September 7th from 11am to 4pm in Fort Benton on 14th and Front Street.

