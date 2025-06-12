Belt prepares for rodeo crowds

BELT — The town of Belt is replacing a water line on Bridge Street, and after a few weeks of construction, they're hoping to wrap things up before the rodeo comes to town this weekend.

Belt prepares for annual rodeo

Codi Heikkila, Director of Belt Public Works said, “Pretty much just taking out the old and putting in the new.”

Heikkila said, “As time progresses they find out what materials work best for water. I mean, it used to be concrete. It used to be steel. Now we're to PVC pipe.”

And while the project has only taken a few weeks, it comes with its own struggles.

Krista Bergstrom, owner of the EastSide Bar in Belt, said, “We are the birthplace of Little Belt Rodeo Association.”

Bergstrom said the work has affected business, as it is taking place right outside the bar’s front door, and she is looking forward to its completion.

Bergstrom said, “It would be very nice to have consistent water.”

This weekend has been on everyone’s mind. They hope to be finished with the work before people start coming into town for the rodeo.

The Belt PRCA rodeo brings thousands of people to the town of belt.

Clancy Sivertsen, Vice President of the Little Belt Cowboys Association said, “We usually get around 2,500 in the seats.”

Sivertsen says that they have updated multiple parts of the arena, from the dirt to the bathroom facilities, and are ready for the event.

Sivertsen said, “We are the first PRCA rodeo for the season for the state of Montana.”

And he loves seeing what it does for the small town.

Sivertsen said “This is the largest community event that happens…all year long here in Belt.”