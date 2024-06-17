Big Dipper Ice Cream opens newest location in Great Falls

Since 1995, Big Dipper Ice Cream has been serving crowd-pleasing, hand-dipped ice cream to Montana, and now it’s here in downtown Great Falls.

Big dipper is the newest business venture for the same ownership group who brought Enbar, The Block, and more recently the Sidequest arcade bar to downtown Great Falls.

“It’s a Montana staple; everybody loves ice cream, it's fun, it's delicious. I knew that we wanted to bring that element to downtown Great Falls, and no better place than the little corner where other restaurants and businesses are,” said Tianna Ford, partner and co-owner of Big Dipper.

A popular Montana staple, the first Big Dipper Ice Cream was started in Missoula in 1995. There are also locations in Helena and Billings, all serving crowd-pleasing, hand-dipped ice cream.

“Great Falls downtown is really growing, it’s becoming really vibrant, and the corner of Fifth and Central is where the concerts are happening, like downtown summer jam [and the] Fourth of July hootenanny. There's a lot of new businesses in the area, and we just wanted to keep the energy flowing downtown, keep the fun happening,” Ford added.

They offer traditional flavors such as vanilla and chocolate, and also some less traditional options, such as huckleberry and espresso, as well as milkshakes and so much more.

“We're known for our Big Dipper sundaes; you can make it a 'starship' when you add bananas or brownies. We have great shakes, great floats, and of course, homemade waffle cones,” said Ford.

Big dipper ice cream is located at the 426 Central Avenue (corner of Central Avenue and Fifth Street) and is open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm.