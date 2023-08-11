Cascade Arts Council celebrating art at the Russell Honeymoon Cottage

CASCADE — The town of Cascade south of Great Falls is celebrating art at the onetime home of arguably the greatest name in western art.

The Charlie and Nancy Russell Honeymoon Cottage in Cascade is the first home of Charlie and Nancy Russell. And on Saturday, August 12, it's open for tours while also welcoming some very talented artists.

The Cascade Arts Council, a group passionate about the arts, will host an Art of Cascade celebration.

“Coming out of COVID, we realized that we need more things that bring our community together and the arts, particularly here in Cascade, have a rich history of doing that,” said Candace Weeda-Strobbe, a member of the Cascade Arts Council.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Artwork from Lance DuBois of Running Wolf Fine Art, Sage DuBois-Butcher of Sage DuBois Photography, Christa Hardy of Hardy Creek Ceramics, and Bill Strobbe of BS Leatherworks will be on display.

“The importance for Cascade Arts Council is to showcase local artists in our small town and to invite people from the surrounding areas to see the rich art history that we do have here,” said Russell Honeymoon Cottage co-owner Donna Hartelius. “And we also have a rich current history of artists that are very talented.”

The historic cottage which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Charlie Russell lived in the cottage when he was single and working for the Roberts Family who lived nearby.

“He completed many famous pieces of artwork out here, and this is where he met Nancy,” said Hartelius. “She worked as a housekeeper at the Roberts home.”

“We really have a very special community out here in Cascade along the river,” said Weeda-Strobbe. “And our Cascade Arts Council group is here to celebrate that and help promote local artists from the past, present and also the future.”

The event will also feature a roping dummy for aspiring cowboys and cowgirls and chances to win works from participating artists.



