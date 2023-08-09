Cascade City-County Health Department hosts Back To School Clinic

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department is making sure that all students are healthy for the upcoming school year by hosting a back-to-school clinic at the Four Seasons Arena at the Montana ExpoPark.

The clinic on Wednesday provided immunizations and sports physicals for Montana students. Immunizations include Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Pertussis (whopping cough), Diphtheria, Meningitis, Tetanus, Varicella (chicken pox), Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Hepatitis A, and Hepatitis B.

“It’s very important to try to stay up to date with your immunizations,” said Stacey Vankuiken, the chief immunization nurse at CCHD. “Not only for yourself but for those around you.”

Sports physicals are $30 billed to your insurance and provided by the Great Falls Clinic Hospital. If you do not have insurance, you can pay $15 and have the other half covered by the Blue Cross Care Van. If you do not have insurance and cannot pay for the immunizations, the Care Van will cover those costs as well.

“It’s a really exciting time for us at the health department because this event really kicks off a lot of our clinics that are coming up,” said CCHD Health Officer Abigail Hill.

If you missed the clinic and still want to get immunized, you can schedule immunizations at the Cascade City-County Health Department (406-454-6950). There will also be opportunities to get flu shots throughout September and October. The first flu immunization clinic will be a drive-through clinic on September 20th, followed by a walk-in clinic on September 27th.

More information can be found on the CCHD website.



