Cascade County Elections Office is staying busy this week

GREAT FALLS — If you need to get organized before the election, be prepared to wait in line for some time. Tyler Carey had to reregister to vote due to a change of address, and his advice to others?

“Coming in at the lunch hour, it was definitely extremely busy,” Carey said. “Come in earlier in the day if it’s possible.”

Cascade County Elections Office staying busy this week

Patience is the word of the day as the Cascade County Elections Office works to prepare for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Jack Frantal has also seen the increase in work as an election officer.

“I would estimate double the workload out here as far as ballot collecting,” Frantal said.

Behind the scenes, it’s the same story, as a record number of registrations hit Cascade County.

“We’re really busy, we have lines going on here at the election office,” said Terry Thompson, Election Administrator.



Thompson is working to make sure they don’t fall behind schedule on Election Night.

“People want to get registered and so they just need to come in,” Thompson said. “And they need to have just a little bit of patience with everybody because there will be a little bit of a wait.”

Many community members have voiced their concern with mail-in ballots, either coming into the office for a fresh one or not seeing a status for their ballot online at votemt.gov

“We’ll get them all in, we’re really aware of the deadline of election coming, we want them in as soon as possible,” Thompson said. “We know that people are eager to know where their ballot is and that their vote’s gonna count.”



Late registration is still available until noon on Monday. After that you will have to go to Exhibition Hall on Election Day.

“They’re gonna just have to come to exhibition hall and wait in line and we’ll process them as quickly as we can,” Thompson said.

If you’re voting early, the Election Office asks you to drop your ballots off as soon as possible.

Early counting begins on Monday. Until then, the Election Office is willing to have flexible hours in order to make sure everyone can vote. And if you haven’t voted yet, expect a line.