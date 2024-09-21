Cascade County plans to increase solid waste fees

Cascade County Commissioners, with a vote of 2-1, passed a resolution on Thursday, September 19, 2024, to increase the solid waste fee for Cascade County dumpsites.

“I wish they would listen to us,” said Kathie Hansen, a resident of Cascade County, who attended the meeting.

All community members who were present at the meeting voiced their concerns about the increases.

“Increasing the cost for dumping will cause some illegal dumping. We’re already seeing it, and you haven’t instituted these cost increases [yet],” said another Cascade County resident.



The solid waste fee will increase from $120 each year to $180 per year for Cascade County residents that own property outside the City of Great Falls, Black Eagle, Belt, and Cascade.

“They decided that they would continue with what they were doing without looking further into what the community members who came asked them to evaluate,” Hansen added.

Commissioner Joe Briggs said, “I wish there was a perfect solution; if there is, I’m not sure what it is.”

For those seeking to voice your opinions or get more information, click here for a list of upcoming commission meetings.