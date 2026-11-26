GREAT FALLS — Cascade County will send supplemental property tax bills after two countywide school taxes were left off the original bills.

Cascade County commissioners voted Tuesday to correct the omission. The Montana Department of Revenue alerted the county treasurer’s office earlier this month that the original bills were missing 20.32 mills for elementary schools and 11.36 mills for high schools.

WATCH: CASCADE COUNTY TO SEND SUPPLEMENTAL TAX BILLS

Cascade County to send supplemental property tax bills after school taxes were left off

The mills are part of the base funding for public schools. House Bill 156, which Montana lawmakers passed in 2025, changed how that portion of school funding is collected by moving it to a countywide calculation.

“We want to be clear: it isn’t a new tax,” said Luke Diekhans, director of business operations for Great Falls Public Schools. “It’s a new way of calculating the tax.”

Diekhans said the change in calculation does not alter the amount of funding school districts receive. The supplemental bills cover taxes left off this year’s property tax bills. The May 4, 2027, school levy vote is a separate decision on additional funding for Great Falls Public Schools for the 2027–28 school year.

The Cascade County Treasurer's office anticipates the first half will be due Jan. 31, 2027, and the second half May 31, 2027. County officials did not announce a mailing date at Tuesday’s meeting.

