GREAT FALLS — Every time Montanans buy beer, wine, or liquor, a portion of that money goes toward addressing the impacts of substance use across the state.

Montana collects millions of dollars each year through alcohol taxes and liquor profits, directing a significant portion of those revenues toward prevention, treatment and rehabilitation efforts related to alcoholism and chemical dependency.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Cascade County weighs alcohol tax funding as non-profits highlight impact

More than $12 million annually is allocated to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) to support those programs, while 65.5% of state liquor license tax proceeds are dedicated specifically to substance abuse prevention and recovery initiatives.

Some of those dollars eventually make their way to local communities through county allocations.

In Cascade County, commissioners are currently considering how alcohol tax funding will be distributed for the upcoming fiscal year. This year, the Alliance for Youth received 30% of the county’s allocation and has applied to receive the same percentage for fiscal year 2026-2027.

The Great Falls nonprofit serves approximately 4,000 people each year through prevention and education programs focused on helping young people make healthy choices before problems arise.

“We don’t charge families for the services we provide,” said Alliance for Youth director Kristy Pontet-Stroop. “We want every child and every family to be able to access support regardless of their financial situation, and this funding makes that possible.”

Pontet-Stroop said prevention programs often work behind the scenes, but their long-term impact can be significant.

“We focus on prevention before young people ever reach a point of crisis,” she said. “That means helping kids build healthy coping skills, strengthening families, and creating environments where positive choices are supported.”

Because Alliance for Youth operates as a nonprofit, public funding plays a critical role in maintaining services at no cost to participants.

“When communities invest in prevention, they’re investing in healthier outcomes long-term,” Pontet-Stroop said. “Helping young people make positive decisions today can prevent much more serious consequences down the road.”

She added that the benefits extend beyond the children and families who directly participate in the programs.

“These dollars allow us to strengthen the entire community,” Pontet-Stroop said.

The remaining alcohol tax funding in Cascade County currently supports Many Rivers Whole Health, Dynamic Recovery and Misfit’s, organizations that provide services ranging from treatment and recovery support to prevention efforts.

Cascade County commissioners discussed the funding requests during their Tuesday meeting but tabled the decision. They are expected to reconvene Friday to determine how the county’s alcohol tax dollars will be distributed for the upcoming fiscal year.

