GREAT FALLS — In early 2020, the Centerville School District and the community members came together to approve a $6 million bond that would allow the school to undergo significant expansions and renovations.

Centerville schools make big expansion despite inflation challenges

The goal was to provide students with improved learning facilities and modernized spaces. However, the effects of inflation over the following years posed unexpected challenges, delaying some of the project's progress.

A New Look for Centerville Schools

Despite these setbacks, Centerville Schools have seen important advancements. Michael Taylor, Principal of Centerville School, provided an update on the project: “The hallway stayed the same, but we have new flooring, and we’ve added a new senior area. The cafeteria has also been redesigned.”

Kassie Scott, a senior at Centerville High School, spoke positively about the upgrades: “We just got our new gym, and our commons area has been expanded with new flooring and lockers. It was nice before, but it’s definitely a lot nicer now.”

COVID and Inflation's Impact on the Project

The project began just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which compounded the challenges for the district.

John DuBose, Superintendent of Centerville Schools, explained the impact: “The bond was passed in 2020, providing $6 million for the expansion. But after COVID, inflation drastically affected our purchasing power. What was $6 million in 2020 became the equivalent of $3.5 million in 2024.”

Benefits for Students

Despite the financial hurdles, the expansion has brought significant benefits to Centerville students. One of the highlights of the new development is the addition of a second, larger gym. This allows more students to eat lunch at the same time and prevents younger students from having to wait until later in the day for a meal. It also has improved scheduling for sports practices, allowing students to finish earlier in the evening.



Principal Taylor highlighted the benefits of the new gym: “There were two main goals with this project. The first was to expand the cafeteria to accommodate more students for lunch, which we’ve done. The second was to improve practice schedules. Now practices are done by 6:30 every night, and kids are home no later than 7:00.”

Additionally, the Special Education (SPED) program at the school has been consolidated into a single, more welcoming area. What was the old cafeteria is now a completely renovated modern classroom where all SPED students can work together and learn instead of the 4 or 5 dislocated areas in the previous layout.

Looking Forward

While the district has made great strides, there is still more work to be done. Superintendent DuBose noted the challenges that remain: “The levy will last for 20 years, but we’re looking into other options like state grants and low-interest loans to finish the rest of the project, including new locker rooms and other fine-tuning.”

A School Connected

The upgrades have had a positive impact on the school’s sense of community. Senior Kassie Scott shared, “We’re a lot more connected now. From preschoolers to seniors, everybody sees each other, and we’re a lot more engaged as a school.”

Principal Taylor also expressed his satisfaction with the progress: “This is a great development, something that will be used for many years to come. I’m really happy this could happen for everyone.”