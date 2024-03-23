Simms hosts the annual 'Principal's Cup'

SIMMS — The Principal’s Cup has been a yearly tradition for many of Montana’s high schools for years. It pits the brightest students from these institutions against one another.

This year’s competition featured 27 groups of students from 14 schools. The event was hosted by Simms High School for the ninth consecutive year.

The competing field included, but was not limited to, Belt, CMR, Great Falls, Fergus, Havre, Conrad, and Fairfield.

Styled as a double elimination tournament, teams faced off in sealed rooms group by group. They were asked a series of questions testing their knowledge on subjects such as, math, english, history, science, and geography. Whichever team answered the most correctly moved onwards to the next round.

"It's fun, it's a great time. The kids that are still competing, there's a lot of nervous butterflies, a lot of jitters,” says Fairfield principal Paul Wilson.

“It's kind of just like 'Jeopardy!', but you get to do it as a team with your friends and your school,” says Havre student Lyvia Little.

This year’s championship round was fought between the CMR Rustlers of Great Falls and the Fergus Golden Eagles of Lewistown.

CMR ultimately won the prized Principal’s Cup. Fergus accepted a silver medal, and the Great Falls Bison accepted bronze, finishing in third place.

