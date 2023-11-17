Coming up: Parade Of Lights and Downtown Christmas Stroll

Downtown Great Falls will once again be host to two holiday traditions in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, November 25, come kick off the holiday season at the annual Parade Of Lights starting at 6pm. The parade will begin at 6pm near Sixth Street and head down Central Avenue. Santa Claus will then light the Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

And on Friday, December 1, celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue. The theme for 2023 is "Cowboy Christmas." The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151.

More upcoming holiday events:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2: The Belt Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the fourth annual Belt Christmas Stroll. Breakfast with Santa at Belt School 8am-11am. Shop vendors around downtown Belt from 2-6pm. Photos with Santa at the Theater Lobby 2-5pm. “Elf” the movie at the Theater 4-5:30pm. Tree Lighting with Santa in the Little Park 6:30pm. The event is sponsored by Belt Valley Bank and Alliance for Youth. For more information, click here.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6: University of Providence will host Lessons And Carols starting at 7pm at 1301 20th Street South in the Trinitas Chapel. Enjoy an evening listening and singing Christmas carols and readings presenting Jesus' birth. This is a free event. For more information contact pianokody@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9: The Do Bar (1800 Third Street NW) in Great Falls will host “Rage For Santa” starting at 3pm. This is a community fundraiser concert for Toys For Tots. Featuring an acoustic set and a split lineup of EDM, hard rock, and metal music, all from bands and artists from around the state. We will have 12 performing acts, a 50/50 drawing, and a raffle featuring items donated from around the community. All proceeds will be donated directly to Toys For Tots, to help children in need receive Christmas gifts. This event is open to the public, 21+. Admission is just $10, or a $10 unwrapped brand new toy. Only $10 for 12 bands and artists, for an incredible cause. For more information, contact Jonah Shirley at Jonahfromgreatfalls@gmail.com or click here.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11: There will be a Tree Of Lights Celebration Of Life from 6:30pm until 8pm at 640 Park Avenue in Shelby (Logan Health Center). For more information call Judy Richman at 406-470-1511.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16: Come enjoy Candy Cane Lane from 3pm until 8:30pm at Jacyee Park. We release the maps at the event (and hot cocoa). You then use your map to drive around and go see all the decorated houses. Vote on your favorite one and have fun with our scavenger hunt. They are free events (donations are welcomed and proceeds benefit a local non-profit). For more information, click here.

