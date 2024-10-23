Coming up: 'Spay-ghetti Dinner' fundraiser for the Humane Society of Cascade County

The Humane Society of Cascade County is preparing for its much-anticipated Spay-ghetti Dinner Fundraiser, and it’s set to be a heartwarming evening for a great cause.

The event will be on Saturday, October 26th, at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM, and everyone is invited to join in the festivities.

Supporting Essential Spay and Neuter Clinics

The money raised during the event will help support the Humane Society’s vital work, including their spay and neuter clinics that take place throughout the year.

Leah Noel, a volunteer with the organization, emphasized the importance of these services:

"We do two major spay and neuter clinics every year at the fairgrounds, and we also host additional clinics through our partners here in town and in Choteau," she explained.

Over the past year, the Humane Society has been able to alter more than 1,000 cats and 250 dogs, which is a significant accomplishment.

These clinics not only reduce the population of stray and homeless animals but also promote healthier pets and happier homes in the community.



What’s on the Menu?

Guests at the event will enjoy a hearty homemade meal featuring meat and veggie pasta sauces, Caesar salad, garlic bread, and a delicious homemade dessert buffet.

The dinner is priced at $18 for adults and $12 for kids under ten, making it an affordable way for families to support the Humane Society while enjoying a delightful meal together.

But that’s not all! The evening will also include a variety of silent auction items and a 50/50 raffle drawing, giving attendees the chance to win great prizes while supporting a worthy cause.

Funding the Future

Noel explained that the annual spaghetti dinner typically raises enough funds to support one of their spay and neuter clinics, which can cost upwards of $30,000.

“Spaghetti has been a lot of fun," Noel said, sharing her excitement for the event. "My husband, my brother—who is a chef—and I are the ones who cook every year. We are super grateful to everybody who helps us put this on."Join the Fun for a Great Cause

With a delicious menu, exciting auction items, and the chance to make a real impact on the lives of animals in Cascade County, the Humane Society’s Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser promises to be a fantastic event.

ALSO AVAILALBE: curb-side take-out. To pre-order, call or text 406.452.SPAY (452-7729) through Friday October 25, then pick up at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, October 26. Spay-ghetti take-out is just $18 and includes salad and homemade dessert.

For more information, call Leah Noel at 406-564-5612, or the Humane Society at 406-231-4722.