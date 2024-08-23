Community clean-up event at Black Eagle Park

Calumet Montana and Montana Renewables are sponsoring a community clean-up day at Black Eagle Park on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Team members and their families will meet at the park (114 20th Street) at 10 a.m. to help beautify the park and the surrounding River's Edge Trail.

The event is expected to draw more than 100 participants.

A picnic and games will follow the clean-up event in Black Eagle Park.

“Giving back to our community is an essential part of our company culture,” said Joe Dauner, Calumet Environmental Manager, in a news release. “We are excited to come together as a team to improve the environment for everyone to enjoy.”

