Neighborhood NewsGreat Falls - Cascade County

Crash slowing traffic east of Great Falls

<b>Laci Warren</b>
Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle crash east of Great Falls.

The crash was reported at about 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

It happened near mile marker 83 of US Highway 89.

The Montana Department of Transportation says: "Crash with full blockage, prepare to stop, expect delays. Detour at mm 87.5 on US-89 onto S-228 to S-331 back to US 89 at mm 74.5 near Belt."

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at least one person has been injured.

We will update you when we get more information.

