Crews respond to structure fire in Sun Prairie

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Sun Prairie on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The fire was at a residence along Filmore Street and sparked shortly before noon.

There are no injuries; the extent of damage has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information, including any fundraisers or donation drives to help the family.

Responding agencies included fire departments from Sun Prairie, Vaughn, Black Eagle, Gore Hill, Sun River, and MT Air National Guard; the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office also responded.