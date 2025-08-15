'End Of Summer Celebration' in Sand Coulee on Saturday

The community of Sand Coulee will host an "End Of Summer Celebration" on Saturday, August 16.

It will be at 520 East Hunter Road and run from 5pm until midnight.

There will be music, food and ice cream vendors, and a cornhold tournament.

For more information, call Brooke at 406-868-9363 or email sandcouleefirehall@gmail.com.

MOVIE IN THE PARK

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host a “Movie in the Park” on Friday, August 15 (weather permitting).

The movie is "How to Train Your Dragon," and it will be in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The event is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

Face painting will be from 6:30pm - 8:30pm and they plan to start the movie by 8:45pm.

TOUCH A TRUCK

The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls.

Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities.

This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.

COMMUNITY SWIM

There will be a free Community Swim for Native children and families on Saturday, August 16, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Electric City Water Park in Great Falls.

Ages 8-16 must be chaperoned. For more information, call 406-315-3413.