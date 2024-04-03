(UPDATE, 10:44 a.m.) Great Falls Fire Rescue says it was informed about 20 minutes ago that that it is a controlled burn of farm stubble.



(1st REPORT, 10:24 a.m.) A fire is sending large plumes of smoke into the sky just outside of Great Falls. People began seeing the smoke just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2024.

The fire is burning in a large field east of 57th Street South and north of US Highway 89, near Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Fire burning just east of Great Falls

The fire does not seem to be threatening any buildings or structures.

There is no word at this point on the suspected cause of the fire.

According to the Montana Burn Permit website, there are no scheduled burns in that area today.

Reporter Brianna Juneau is working to get details; we will update you when we get more information.