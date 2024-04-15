First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park marks 25 years of its Visitor Center

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park west of Great falls is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its visitor center.

The bison jump site consists of a mile long sandstone cliff; there are remnants of drive lines on top of the cliff and there are up to 18 feet of compacted buffalo remains below the cliff.

The park features an interpretive trail, picnic tables, and a black-tailed prairie dog town.

The Visitor Center features bison culture exhibits, a storytelling circle, classroom, gallery, and bookstore. It opened in 1999 to give the community more to see and learn about the history of the park.

The park also hosts several events throughout the year, especially during the summer, encouraging people to get out and enjoy the outdoors.



Park ranger Andy Keller explained what all the visitor center hosts and has to offer.

“[At] the visitor center here, we have an interpretive hall [that] talks all about how the buffalo jump was used and how buffalo were important to all of the first peoples. We also have our reading circle that talks about all the different tribes here in Montana,” Keller said. “We have an archeology display; in the 1990s, Montana State University did an archeological dig here, and their display is also here at the park.”

There are a variety of events coming up at the Buffalo Jump State Park to help celebrate the anniversary. The next event coming up is the ‘Earth Day Sunset Hike’ taking place on April 22nd.

For more information about the park or to see what events are coming up, visit the park’s website.