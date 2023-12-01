Five deer shot and abandoned near Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating after five deer were shot and abandoned near Great Falls.

A caller contacted FWP’s TIP-MONT hotline after discovering the deer on Tuesday, November 28, and wardens believe they were killed a day or two earlier.

The deer included two white-tailed bucks, two mule deer bucks, and a white-tailed doe.

All had been shot and were found abandoned on private land along Morony Dam Road, several miles northeast of Great Falls.

All four of the bucks had their antlers removed, and some of the deer also had portions of meat removed.

FWP says it is prohibited to waste any part of a game animal that is suitable for food, including the tenderloins, backstraps, and all of the four quarters.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

