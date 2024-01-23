How to sign up for Code Red community alerts in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County office of Disaster & Emergency Services is reminding residents of the "Code Red" Critical Community Alert System that can be used to notify the public in case of any emergencies.

County DES director Brad Call explained, "Code Red is an amazingly important system that we use here in Cascade County. This is an emergency notification system that Cascade County has purchased to inform citizens about various things disasters, large scale emergencies, evacuation notices, missing person alerts and shelter in place information."

Call said, "You can actually request information to be sent via phone call text message or email, and it's your choice when you sign up for code red. If you do not wish to sign up for Code Red directly yourself, you can fill out this document right here, which is your information, and you can select how you want to be notified. We will then input this information for you and get you all signed up for Code Red. I would highly recommend, though, that individuals with cell phones, either system operating system, both the Apple and the Android system, download the app application Code Red Mobile alert, sign up for it that way and you can designate yourself how you want to receive those notifications via text, email or phone call.

The Code Red system is free - but you must sign up to receive alerts. Once you register, you must specifically opt-in to receive alerts.

For more information, click here to visit the City of Great Falls website. To sign up for the service, click here.

