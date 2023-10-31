Increase in reports of respiratory illnesses in Cascade County

Reports of influenza, as well as other respiratory infections and viruses including COVID, are increasing in Cascade County.

Erin Rollins, the Prevention Services Division Manager with the Cascade City-County Health Department, gave a comparison of the cases we are seeing this month compared to this time last year.

“We have seen some rise in respiratory illness. We’ve had 389 confirmed COVID cases in the past month, compared to this same time last year where we had 231 cases,” said Rollins. “We've had one death from the flu in this last month, but cases did start earlier in the year than usual and have slowed down in the past few weeks, but they could start going up again. So, we would recommend that people get immunized for the flu.”

The CCHD has a walk-in shot clinic coming up on November 17th from 10am until 4pm at the CCHD.

No registration is required prior to the clinic; however, proof of insurance may be needed. Immunizations for Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 will be available.

In addition to immunizations, there are also standard preventative measures the community can take to help slow the spread of illnesses.

“Stay home when you're sick, wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face, wear a mask if you're sick and around others,” said Rollins. “Immunization obviously remains the best way to prevent severe symptoms, but if you test positive for certain illnesses, please report the result through the reporting link on our website. Providing this information to us is essential to help us identify others who may have also been exposed.”

For more information or for details on the upcoming shot clinic, call the CCHD at 406-454-6950, or click here.

