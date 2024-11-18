Justice Court and Municipal Court: 'Food For Fines'

Cascade County Justice Court in Great Falls will host its annual "Food For Fines" event in December.

Participants can satisfy one scheduled monthly payment by bringing in 10 cans/boxes of non-perishable food per case.

The dates are December 10, 11,and 12 from 8am until 4:30pm each day.

To get credit:



must be current on fines

can not be used for restitution payment

have no outstanding warrants

can not be used for new tickets

Extra food items are appreciated but can not be used to increase credit toward your fines.

Do not bring outdated or damaged food items, as they can not be used by the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and will not count toward your 10 cans/boxes.

The annual Canned Food Day for Great Falls Municipal Court is Friday, December 6, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During this event, defendants who are making monthly payments on fines have the option of bringing in canned food in lieu of December’s payment.

For ten donated non-perishable food items, a month’s payment will be credited towards total fines owed. Regardless of the number of cans brought in, the maximum amount that will be credited on Canned Food Day is one month’s payment.

Defendants who meet any of the following are not eligible to participate in Canned Food Day:



Are not current on fines

Are paying only restitution

Are in collections for entire balance of fines/restitution

Have an active warrant

Have a deferred prosecution agreement

Are completing a work project (community service) in lieu of their fines

Food collected during Canned Food Day will be donated to the Great Falls Community Food Bank. On the day of the Canned Food Drive, volunteers from Set Free Ministries will assist the Municipal Court with food collections. Set Free Ministries has supported the Municipal Court food collection for over ten years.

All food items donated during the event must be non-perishable. Donated food will not be returned if it is determined defendants are not eligible. For more information, contact the Municipal Court at 406-771-1380.

