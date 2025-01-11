ULM — For anybody involved in the affairs of fire response in Cascade County, the name Tom O’Hara resonates strongly.

Longtime Ulm firefighter retires

After an illustrious 57-year career, O’Hara is retiring. He relinquished his duties as Chairman of the Ulm Fire Service Area on Wednesday night.

“It is kind of surreal; 57 years is a long time,” says O’Hara.

O’Hara moved to Montana in 1962, and served as Ulm’s Fire Chief and aforementioned Chairman. He followed in the footsteps of his uncle, who was appointed Battalion Fire Chief for the City of Pittsburgh.

In the 1980’s and 1990’s he served as the Rural Fire Coordinator of Cascade County.

“There are 16 departments in Cascade County, and he took all 16 under his wing and pointed him in the right direction to get all the help that they possibly could,” says Pat Parker, former Fire Chief at Gore Hill Fire.

Parker, who calls O’Hara a dear friend, says O’Hara was instrumental in helping county departments receive the equipment they needed from pagers too radios to trucks. The majority of firetrucks outfitted at the Ulm fire department were purchased by O’Hara.

“It’s like having a walking, talking encyclopedia,” says Karsten Hovland, the current Ulm Fire Chief. “He’s taught me how to be somewhat politically correct when dealing with government.”

For O’Hara a ‘retirement’ is more of a ceremony, he still plans on being a voice for first responders in Montana. He also will attend the upcoming pancake breakfast.

