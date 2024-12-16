Watch Now
Man dies in paramotor accident in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff-Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified James Michael Bialczak, 40 years old, as the man who died in a paramotor accident last week.

On December 12th, 2024, at around 3:40 p.m., deputies were sent to an address on Gerber Road southeast of Great Falls for a report of a man who died in a paramotor accident.

"Paramotor" is the generic name for the harness and propulsive portion of a powered paraglider.

Sheriff Slaughter said in a news release on Monday, December 16, that the incident would not be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board because the paramotor is not classified as an aircraft.

No other details have been released.

Generic example of a paramotor:

