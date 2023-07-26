Montana State Fair begins Friday in Great Falls

The 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls will begin on Friday, July 28, and run through Saturday, August 5.
Here are the headliner acts scheduled to perform:
- Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30
- Toby Mac: Monday, July 31
- Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2
- The Commodores: Friday, August 4
- AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5
The fair will also feature a carnival and rides; horse racing; competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, and others; craft and art vendors; Big Sky Pro Rodeo; and of course "fair food."
Fair Hours
- Friday, July 28th - 5pm to Midnight
- Weekends - Noon to Midnight
- Weekdays - Noon to 11 pm
Fair Gate Admission Cost
- Adults: 18 to 59 - $9
- Children: 5 and under are free
- Lunch Special: $6 (Available Monday through Friday between the hours of 11 am to 2 pm)
- Seniors: 60 and older - $6
- Youth: 6 to 17 - $6
Parking
- Limited complimentary FREE parking via the NorthWest Bypass entrance.
Montana State Fair 10-Pack Bonus Buy
- $60 for 10 fair gate admission tickets (must be purchased in increments of 10)
- On-sale until July 28th at 6 pm.
Pre-Sale Carnival Wristbands
- PRE-SALE Carnival Wristbands are $25 each to ride either Noon to 5 pm or 6 pm to Midnight
- Purchase at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena Box Office. On-sale until July 28th at 6pm
For more information, click here to visit the event website.
