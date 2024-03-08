MSDB students hit the slopes at Showdown

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez visits Showdown Montana, where students from the Montana School for the Deaf & the Blind in Great Falls hit the slopes.
Here is the transcript provided by reporter Paul Sanchez:
It's an exciting day for the students at MSDB. Today they are heading back to Showdown for the first time since COVID.
Joel Auers PE Teacher at MSDB says it's great to be out here again and give some kids some great skill sets and great confidence and try to new things and that they're able to do anything that anyone else is able to do if they have confidence and and positive influence to do that.
8th grader Lilly Allen tells us about her morning runs. I did, Greens and Simple Blue Run. Great. Did you fall, two times?
These kids have no limitations on what they can achieve and are enjoying life to the fullest.
10th Grader Sera Wilson tells us about her ride on the Sit Ski, Whoa! Go like swish, swish!
Joe Stalzer from Eagle Mount shares today we are up at Showdown to support MSDB and we're running adaptive ski equipment. So today we had a couple of sit skis out and several other instructors out helping with lessons.
Lilly Allen states, Yes, I've had so much fun. I would love to come back again.
Students from MSDB say Thank you Showdown, Thank you Eagle Mount
Kids come from all over Montana to attend MSDB with programs like this, these students are achieving more than you can imagine.
