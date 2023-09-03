'I Heart Neihart' festival underway

NEIHART — The Neihart Inconvenience Store kicked off their fundraising events on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The annual event includes raffle prizes, a silent auction, a free picnic dinner, a live auction, as well as other activities.

MTN News Neihart Inconvenience Store annual fundraiser (September 2, 2023)

Dana Smith, a board member for the Inconvenience Store, said they host this huge fundraiser each year to raise enough money to keep the store in business.

“We do this event because without the money that people donate and that we earn today, the store would not be in business,” said Smith. “Our expenses, especially in the winter, exceed the income, so this day is extremely important for us.”

MTN News Neihart Inconvenience Store annual fundraiser (September 2, 2023)

Dan Eckert, the manager of the Inconvenience Store, said this is an excellent opportunity for everyone in the community as well as surrounding areas to come together.

“I get to know everybody in the town, and I get to meet so many [people], we just had people in earlier visiting from Rome, so this is a great way for people to gather and get to know one another,” Eckert said.

MTN News Neihart Inconvenience Store annual fundraiser (September 2, 2023)

Eckert became manager of the Inconvenience Store in 2018 and said Neihart just feels like home and that community is like no other.

In past years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $60,000 to go toward repairs on the store.

The community fun continues on Sunday, with Monarch-Neihart Senior Center Breakfast from 8am until 11am at 200 S. Main Street in Neihart.

All you can eat breakfast for $10, featuring French toast, pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, and biscuits and gravy. After breakfast, check out the rummage rooms down the hall.

For more information, call 406-236-5998, click here to visit the website, or email admin@monarchneihartseniorcenter.org.

Also on Sunday, there will be a duck race (not real ducks - rubber ducks!).

Duck sales will run from 7:30am until 11:30 am at Blue Garage across from the community center.

The duck race will run from noon until 12:45pm, ending on the Johnson Street Bridge.

There will be a softball game starting at 1pm at Neihart Community Park, followed by a potluck lunch at the park.

Click here for more information.

MTN News

Looking for more fun things to do? Click here!