Part of Highway 87 east of Great Falls will close briefly next week

A section of US Highway 87 east of Great Falls will be closed for several hours on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The closure will affect all lanes of traffic from the Stockett/Highwood intersection all the way to the Belt exit (from mile markers 87.4 east to mile marker 74.5).

The closure will be in effect from from 8 a.m. unitl 11 a.m.

The temporary closure is due to a Montana Air National Guard training exercise.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured via both Highwood Road and Belt Creek Road.

The Montana Department of Transportation says there is a height limit of 14.5 feet on the detour.