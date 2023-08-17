Prepping for the Montana Multi-Cultural Fair

The 2023 Multi-Cultural Fair is on Thursday, August 17, 2023 in downtown Great Falls, and through food, entertainment, and education, the various cultures and ethnicities of Great Falls are showcased.

Last year, the inaugural event was held on the 400 block of Central Avenue. The response from the community had exceeded expectations. More than 22 food samples were created by 16 passionate ethnic cultural groups, and this year the buzz behind the event was no different.

Joann Gogo, a co-chair, is credited with bringing the event to Great Falls.

“You know, they come from different places and to come into a small town such as ours, to be able to see something like this, I think just brings more comfort to them that they are amongst a diverse culture in our community,” said Gogo.

Before Central Avenue is lined with world travelers, a fair amount of prep work has to be put in.

At the Times Square Building in downtown Great Falls, Petagay Davis has been busy preparing her dishes including a curry chicken, in a traditional Jamaican way.

MTN News Petagay Davis

“Events like this, it just represents our culture, our ethnicity, and what we are made of and what kind of gifts and talents that we have. So, it's such a blessing, definitely. I’ve made a lot of food, more food than I’ve ever made in my life, and I’m excited for people to try it,” said Davis.

Joann continued, “We're really excited to just bring this type of event back to Great Falls. It's our second year and people are excited about it, such as showcasing our ethnic cultural diversity here.”

This year’s Multi-Cultural Fair will be held on the 300-400 blocks of Central Avenue from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Entrance is free but in order to try the dishes, a $10 dollar 'passport' must be purchased. Click here for more details.

