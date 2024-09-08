Shane Chadwick Memorial Dedicated on 30th Anniversary of his Death

GREAT FALLS — At 8:00am on Saturday, September 7th, the community gathered in a parking lot.

“What a gift and what a blessing, you know,” said John Schaffer, a retired Captain of the Great Falls Police Department, “…It just it shows how the impact that a public servant can make on a community.”

The community was gathered to honor Shane Chadwick, a man who died 30 years ago to the day.

“Time goes by quick. It seems like it just happened yesterday,” said James Dahlen, Chadwick’s cousin, “But…the support of the community is amazing.”

Shane Chadwick, a Senior Officer for the Great Falls Police Department, was shot and killed on September 7th, 1994. The alleyway where Shane parked his squad car that night is memorialized, but everybody decided that for the 30th anniversary of his death, it wasn't enough. So, Captain Schaffer got to fundraising a mural for Chadwick.

“In two and a half weeks, we had what we needed and…it became a reality,” Schaffer said.

On Saturday morning, friends, family, and coworkers all came out to the mural for its dedication.

“This is really like a very peaceful closure for us,” said Gayle Dahlen, Chadwick’s aunt.

Chadwick is remembered by the Great Falls police department in many ways. The Department fitness room is dedicated to him. Police car 34, the number of the cruiser he had when he died, was parked in the alleyway. A wreath was put up for Chadwick in front of the mural with his badge number, which is on souviners the department gives to children. The Dahlen family also gave the GFPD Chadwick’s flag, so that it can be remembered at the station.

“We will always associate GFPD car 34, which you can see in the alley, to Shane,” said Doug Mahlum, Great Falls Police Department Captain.

Now, Chadwick’s service and sacrifice is remembered in a community mural, memorialized for all who pass by.

“I think he would be very proud of the community that he served and made the ultimate sacrifice for,” Schaffer said.

The mural is located at 715 Central Avenue, in the parking lot behind City Bar.