Showdown Montana begins 2025 strong

NEIHART — Showdown Montana is kicking off 2025 strong, as recent storms brought heavy snow to Neihart.



Will Gold, business development manager for Showdown said, “We have had incredible snow. It is pumping up here.”

Gold said that they’ve had five feet of snow in the last week, and 186 inches so far this season.

Gold said, “Every day is special up here. You don't want to miss one.”

The beginning of this year is a stark contrast to last year, when there was almost no snow.

Gold said, “The community up here is special. We serve great communities. It's great people. They're humble, hardworking, kind people. And we're special to have such a, you know, it's special to have such a beautiful mountain”

Up on the mountain, skier Bill Wright says he comes to Showdown two or three times a week.

Wright said, “Well, the snow is awesome… Last week, even before this other five feet showed up. Is as good as it was all last year.”



Wright has been skiing since he was three, and says Showdown reminds him of the hills he grew up on.

Wright said, “It reminds me of growing up as a kid in Wyoming, the smaller areas. You know, it's the family atmosphere. It's family owned.”

Lauren Bacon is another skier who has been taking advantage of the prime conditions. She says that it isn’t just Showdown staff that’s celebrating the snow

Bacon said, “It's amazing. It's so nice. And everybody's so happy and it's fluffy and you get to go in between groomers and powder. It's the best.”

MTN NEWS Sign inside the Showdown Mountain Lodge that says, "Welcome back, friends. Long time no ski!"

People aren’t just happy to be on the chair lifts. Back inside, thirteen-year-old Harley has a different favorite part of Showdown.

Harley said, “I like the food, and I like the hills and, like, some of the instructors.”

They say the difference between 2024 and 2025 conditions is night and day.

Harley said, “It's way better. I think there's way more snow. And it's just like, It's just like if you crash… I think it feels way better because it's not so hard.”

Showdown Montana hopes everyone takes advantage of their March 1st pass sale and 30-dollar lift ticket Thursdays.

Showdown is about 65 miles southeast of Great Falls; click here to visit the website.