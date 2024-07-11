Small fire at Black Eagle auto body shop

Emergency crews responded to a small fire at Ed's Auto Body Shop in Black Eagle on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. at 3200 15th Street NE.

A witness told KRV that the back side-wall had caught fire internally and firefighters had to tear down the siding to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries. The amount of damage has not yet been determined.

There is no word on the suspected cause of the fire.

Responding agencies included Black Eagle and Vaughn fire departments.

