Neighborhood NewsGreat Falls - Cascade County

Some Cascade County voters say they received the wrong ballot

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — On Friday, a Cascade County citizen reported that they received the wrong ballot, and several others have voiced similar concerns.

Some voters say they received the wrong ballot

The Secretary of State looked into it, and found that the person’s home was pinned incorrectly in the ElectMT system.

The Secretary of State is looking into how many people could potentially have been affected, but Cascade County Elections Administrator Terry Thompson says it was “minuscule."

Thompson said, "I don't know fully the quantity yet, I’m going to tell you that I do know that it’s very minuscule. It’s not hundreds of ballots that have been given out wrong"

Thompson expects to be contacted tonight or Tuesday by the Secretary of State.

Affected voters will be contacted and offered a new ballot if they have not voted yet.

If they have already voted, there is no way to recast their vote.

