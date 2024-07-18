Structure fire reported near Sun River

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to a reported garage fire along Quarter Horse Lane near Sun River.

There are concerns that the fire may spread to a nearby house.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, nor the suspected cause of the fire.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Responding agencies include fire crews from Vaughn, Sun River, and Montana Air National Guard.

The Salvation Army's "Sally One" mobile canteen has also been requested to provide water and food for the first responders.

We will update you if we get more information.