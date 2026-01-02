Sun Prairie structure fire claims lives of pets

A structure fire in Sun Prairie left a family without their pets on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, they received the call around 5:17 p.m. Multiple agencies responded, including Vaughn Fire and Rescue VFD, Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, and firefighters from the Montana Air National Guard - 120th Airlift Wing.

The residents of the home did make it out safely, but some of their pets did not.

One animal was taken to Indian Hammer Veterinary Service for care.

We have reached out to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department for more information, and will keep you updated as we learn more.