SUN RIVER — The Sun River Valley Food Bank is set to open its doors to the community on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 4 to 6 PM for a special open house.

Sun River Valley Food Bank will host an open house

Community members will be able to tour the new facility and learn about the staples and food items available to local families in need.

This event marks a new chapter for the organization, which has been serving the Sun River Valley for 25 years.

According to Laura Carlsson, director of the Sun River Valley Food Bank, the need for food support has grown over time.

"Over COVID, it became very apparent we were needing to do a little bit more than once a year. Food instability is all year round, not just at the holidays," she said.

In response, the food bank began distributing emergency food boxes and expanded to offer weekly hours earlier this year.



The new food bank facility, located next to the volunteer fire department, has been a true community effort.

Carlsson proudly noted the support they’ve received from local contractors and donors: "It has been completely by donation. We've had to buy a couple of materials, but we have had contributions from Kindred Plumbing, Hope Mountain Appliances, and many community members who helped with the shelving and other essentials."

Despite the generosity, Carlsson pointed out the growing challenge of receiving food donations.

James Rolin

"We’ve noticed a trend this year that not everybody can give up their groceries. Groceries are really expensive, and we have not had a lot of food donations," she said. The food bank currently supports 35 families, including 38 children and 23 seniors, distributing 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of food each month.

Looking ahead, the Sun River Valley Food Bank is excited about upcoming events like "Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause." This annual event offers families a chance to pick pumpkins, enjoy hayrides, and grab some popcorn, with all goodwill donations going to the food bank.

The open house on Saturday is more than just a celebration of the new facility—it's an opportunity for the community to see firsthand how their support makes a difference in the lives of their neighbors.

To contact the SRV Food Bank call or text 406-233-9723.