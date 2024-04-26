Sun River will host a 'Bear Aware and Safety Workshop'

In the video above, Paul Sanchez gives a preview of a "Bear Aware & Safety Workshop" that will be held at the fire hall in Sun River (between Vaughn and Simms) on Friday, April 26. The event begins at 6pm and is free and open to all.

Montana is bear country with populations of grizzly and black bears that frequent higher and lower elevations, especially river corridors.

Here are some precautions to help residents, recreationists, and people who work outdoors avoid negative bear encounters:



Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Make noise to alert bears to your presence and travel in groups.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

For more information on living, working and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website.



