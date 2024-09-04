Sunrise Lions Club set to host annual BBQ fundraiser

The Sunrise Lions Club is preparing to hosts its annual barbecue fundraiser to continue helping those that are hearing- or visually-impaired throughout the community.

Gretchen Swift, president of the Sunrise Lions Club, has been a part of the organization for over 30 years and said they have been doing this fundraiser for eight years.

“All that money that we make goes towards helping people in our community buy hearing aids, get eye exams, get glasses. We do kids [and adults], we've done the rescue mission, the prisons, and just people throughout the community,” Swift explained.

Swift said the need is consistent every year for those who need glasses or hearing aids but can’t afford them or don’t have access to them.

“We have applications down there, so if somebody wanted to come down and get an application or they find out through the schools, through the college, or through the rescue mission, then just get a hold of one of us and we'll get the ball rolling,” said Swift.



“It starts at 5:30; we have the Jeni Dodd Band playing, and they're great, it's like 90s country music,” Swift added.

Tickets are $15 and in addition to live music, there will also be food and a silent auction.

“It’s just important to help people out, and this is something that we can do,” Swift explained.

Currently, the Sunrise Lions Club is working on a project with the Montana School for The Deaf and Blind to get them digital readers.

The fundraiser is this Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle starting at 5:30pm. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend or donate.

Tickets are available at Floors & More (920 First Avenue North).

For more information, call Jen Lehman at 406-761-7820.