Traffic Alert: inspection of 10th Avenue South Bridge has been delayed

(UPDATE, AUGUST 15) The inspection on the Warden Bridge has been delayed, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

It will now be conducted from Monday, August 21 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then from Tuesday, August 22, through Friday, August 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m



(1st REPORT) The Montana Department of Transportation will conduct a bridge inspection on the eastbound portion of the 10th Avenue South Bridge (AKA Warden Bridge) from Monday, August 14, through Thursday, August 17.

The inspection will be done from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting) on those days.

Traffic control will be in place during the inspection, and drivers can expect single-lane closures, reduced speeds of 35 mph, and flaggers throughout the project area.

During working hours, the left lane will be closed on August 14, and the right lane will be closed August 15 through August 17.

Traffic control will also be in place on River Road beneath the bridge on Thursday, August 17, while crews inspect over the road.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and adjust their travel time when passing through the area, and to watch for inspection vehicles and workers on the bridge.

If you have any questions, call the MDT at 406-455-8323.

