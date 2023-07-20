Tuffy's Biker Bash is an annual event held at Tuffy's Sunset Inn in Cascade County; this year's event will be from Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23.

Tuffy's Biker Bash renamed in honor of veteran Jack Sanders

For 2023, it's being renamed in honor of Jack Sanders. He was the longtime husband of the business's manager, Cathie, a Vietnam Veteran himself, and an avid supporter of veterans.

Hanging on the wall behind the bar inside Tuffy's is a t-shirt with a picture of Jack.

"He was a real passionate guy. The vets were one of his prime ideas. He would do anything for a vet," Cathie said.

Jack died from cancer in December of 2022.

Cathie said Jack would be proud and humbled to have the Biker Bash named after him.

"He was one of those guys, you were never his enemy unless you really made him angry. He was always a friend," said Cathie.

She estimated several hundred people would show up for the three day event, which raises money for the Grace Home Veterans Center in Great Falls.

"All the money that we we raise goes to them to help support the veterans. You know, getting a place to stay, moving them forward into their lives," Cathie explained.

Veteran Sean Gasvoda met Jack several years ago after returning from Baghdad and says Jack was a close friend.

"He made me feel welcomed and he made me feel like I was okay when I got home," Gasvoda said.

"We had a guy that was suffering from PTSD severely and (Jack) actually sat down and talked to him and gave him the tools to move forward," Cathie recalled.

Jack's granddaughter, Kali, said her grandfather was a "safe place for everyone to go."

"He was reliable, a shoulder to lean on. He helped me in my childhood and into my adult life stay on track and was always my biggest fan," Kali said.

A man whose service and willingness to help surely earned him a few fans of his own.

Tuffy's Sunset Inn is at 48 Sun Prairie Road; call 406-964-8527 for more information.



