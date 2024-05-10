Upcoming Golf Events

Despite the recent gloomy weather, the Anaconda Hills and Eagle Falls Golf Clubs are looking forward to a busy summer full of community events and professional tournaments.

Starting this Sunday, May 12th from 1pm-4pm, Anaconda Hills in a partnership with Scheels will hold their annual Family Golf Day. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children, and families will receive unlimited range balls with golf clubs and tees provided, and opportunities to win prizes. The Anaconda Hills Golf Club is located at 2315 East Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle.

The golf clubs will also host a variety of tournaments this summer, as well as charity outings that are accepting registrations now.



Earlier this week central Montana saw high winds and precipitation that impacted the golf play.

Jeff Stange, general manager of the Anaconda Hills and Eagle Falls Golf Clubs says, “We've had a couple trees and branches come down and had some debris. These last few days have been a challenge for us in the golf business and for our players. They had a lot of rain these last few days. Both courses were extremely wet, so it's impacted our play. But going into the weekend, I think we're setting up for a very busy, very fun weekend.”

The weather especially impacted league play at the courses, so much so that the clubs are discussing extending the leagues’ season to late August.

Stange explains, “One league, I think they missed two weeks already, and the other league, I think missed three weeks worth of play. So we're working with the boards of both of those leagues to explore moving the season. We want everybody to come out, enjoy the weather and, you know, get their league experience. And so we're working on that.”