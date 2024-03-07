Valier teen identified as crash victim

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter identified Brody James Warrenburg as the person who died in the crash.

According to Slaughter, Warrenburg was from Valier in Pondera County, and he was 15 years old.

Slaughter said the teen died due to injuries sustained in the crash, and the manner of death was accidental.

The obituary for Brody states:

In Brody’s younger years he was involved in wrestling and kick boxing, played a year of basketball and was a great hockey player. Brody attended junior high and high school in Valier, where he both played on and managed the football team. Brody enjoyed fishing, kayaking, swimming, and spending time with his friends and family at Lake Francis. Brody delighted in the young and the old and could strike up a conversation with anyone.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released any other details about the crash. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, MARCH 2) At least one person died in a vehicle crash in Cascade County just south of Great Falls on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street South and Fields Road.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.